Prince Harry’s return to the UK ‘represents galling climb down’ from his ‘moral high horse’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the UK is reportedly a representation of the ‘galling climb down’ from his ‘moral high horse’.



These claims and revelations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

According to the New Zealand Herald she warned, “Also, the duke and duchess flying in or Charles and Camilla’s big day would also represent something of a galling climb down for Harry from his moral high horse after having said he wants his family to, as he told Bryony Gordon, ‘come clean’ and ‘apologise’ to Meghan.”

“And yet ... the Sussexes need to go to the coronation,” she added before concluding the chat.