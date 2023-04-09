Prince Harry’s ‘audacity’ to speak about King Charles, William’s ‘supposed feelings’ shocking

File Footage

Prince Harry bid to touch on King Charles and Prince William’s “supposed feelings” have caused a major uproar in the Palace.



These warnings and revelations have been brought to light by royal expert Robert Jobson.

He started the conversation off by saying, “In the aftermath, William went to his father and told him that the Royal Family needed a clear strategy in dealing with the renegade royals. Charles agreed.”



According to The Mirror, “Not only had Harry heavily implied to Oprah that a member of the family was racist, but he’d had the gall to claim that his father and brother knew they were ‘trapped’ in their royal roles.”

“Both Charles and William had been extremely upset by Harry’s arrogance, aghast at his lack of discretion and furious that he’d had the audacity to speak about their supposed feelings.”