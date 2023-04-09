'Unstable' star Rob Lowe shares advice for a lasting marriage

Parks and Recreation actor Rob Lowe has a few pointers for a lasting marriage.



"It is not just Hollywood, it's everywhere. Marriage is hard.… It can be hard – marriage is not hard. If it were hard, nobody would do it. It can be hard. And will be hard," he shared on Table for Two, an iHeartPodcast hosted by Bruce Bozzi.

"I have a couple thoughts," he told Bozzi on what has kept his marriage to make-up artist Sheryl Berkoff prosperous for 31-years.

"It's all about who you choose.… Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that it's your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump. 'Cause that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows," he explained.

"People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work.… But what it does take is forgiveness. And being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on," Lowe explained.

"You definitely have to stay in the room," Lowe agreed. "And then I think there is a sense maybe on the outside when one looks at a long marriage and goes ‘Oh, it's been – they're blessed.' True. ‘And it’s a perfect marriage.' There's nothing that's perfect."

"I think the minute things go south for whatever reason it could be… many many many reasons, I think people can go, ‘Oh, I knew it. This, this is bad. This is a mistake. That marriages don't work.' Everybody has those dark periods," he said.

"When they come, and they do, just like a career, everyone has periods where it's not happenin' like you would like it.… Life is like that, it's ebbs and flows.… You just can't bail on the ebbs. ‘Cause eventually it’ll turn around if you're with the right person."

Moreover, Lowe said agreeing with the host: "You need the heat, for sure."

"If you don't have the heat… and that's a chemical thing. That's like I still have it with Sheryl.… You got to keep the heat," he reiterated.

"By the way that comes and goes too. There are days, there are times when you're just like ‘Uhhh,’ and then all of a sudden you're just wild for somebody. It's one of the great human mysteries."