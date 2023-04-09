Anil Kapoor trains himself for film 'Fighter', work out video leaves young celebs in awe

'Fighter' is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2024

Anil Kapoor leaves each and every one stunned with his latest work out session as the actor undergoes intensive training for his role in upcoming Fighter

In a video shared by the 66-year-old, he is seen doing intense and rigourous work out with full dedication. the video stole all the limelight on social media. Many of his fellow celebrities from the film fratenity came forward to comment on his unbeatable energy.

Kartik Aaryan dropped a fire emoticon whereas Bhumi Pednekar wrote: "Sir". Shilpa Shetty wrote: "Whoa", Maniesh Paul commented: "Man on a mission."

On the other hand, Mismatched actor Rohit Suresh Saraf also wrote: "You're unbelievable."

Neetu Kapoor and Jackie Shroff also lauded Anil for his dedication and strength.

The Welcome actor shared a picture and video where he could be seen putting in all effort to get in the right shape for Fighter. He captioned the postL: "#Fighter Mode On!!"

Siddharth Aanad's directorial was previously slated to release on September 28, 2023. But the dates were revised due to unknown reason. The film is now set to release of January 25, 2024.



Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, reports Indiatoday.