Late Queen used ‘sharp words’ for Prince William after he ‘defied’ her warning

Prince William was recently spotted bonding with his eldest son, Prince George, at a Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham on Saturday, April 8th, 2023.

As the father-son duo enjoyed some quality time, there was one bonding experience the late Queen Elizabeth did not approve of, and was reportedly was unhappy when William defied her wishes, via Express.co.uk.

According to Robert Jobson, who authored Our King, detailed a 2016 incident when William flew his family on the 115-mile trip from Kensington Palace to Anmer Hall, their country home in Norfolk in a helicopter.

Jobson wrote that as the late Queen’s reign was coming to a close, she “drew great comfort” that her son Charles and grandson William were “well qualified” to succeed her and that the birth of Prince George helped ensure the future of the monarchy.

“Which was why she had sharp words with William after he defied her wishes by taking a helicopter flight to Norfolk with all his immediate family,” wrote Jobson. “She had warned him against flying with George in case of an accident, telling her grandson he always had to be aware of the succession.”

Reportedly, the late monarch was haunted by a helicopter accident in December 1967 near Newbury, in Berkshire, which killed Air Commodore John Blount, Captain of the Queen's Flight, and three others.

However, the Prince of Wales served as an accomplished helicopter pilot who served in RAF and with the East Anglian Air Ambulance.