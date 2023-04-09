Priety Zinta finally speaks up over latest crippled beggar incident, says 'he got agressive'

Preity Zinta shared two incidents to slam back to trolls

Priety Zinta breaks silence after being trolled over the latest video of a cripple beggar following her car.

As per the trolls, Priety's behaviour was not right rather it was agressive towards the beggar in a wheelchair who came close to her car asking for money.

However, the Kal Ho Na Ho actress has spoken up and revealed that he was the one who becmae agressive and kept on following her car till the end. She also shared two more incidents on her Instagram where supposedly she could have become aggressive but she did not.

While talking about the incidents, she wrote: "2 events this week have left me a bit shaken. 1 regarding her daughter Gia.- where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms and planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth and ran off saying what a cute baby."

“This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing.If I wasn’t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn’t want to make a scene.”

She further shared another story: “U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could.This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card.The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn’t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive.”

After reading these two incidents Preity Zinta received an applaud from her fraternity friends. Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Well done Pree", Malaika Arora commented: "U said it out loud n clear", reports Pinkvilla.

