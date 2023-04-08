K-pop idol BamBam’s company to take legal action against hate comments

The rapper claimed that he is a big fan of the young idol Haerin and later chose her as his ideal type

BamBam from the K-pop group GOT7’s agency is threatening legal action against the malicious comments directed at the artist. He recently came under fire for his comments about a member of the group New Jeans, who is a minor.

Fans grew upset at his comments since BamBam is 25 years old while Haerin is only 16.

Following the controversy, his agency released a statement claiming that they will be taking legal against certain individuals who have been circulating malicious comments and creating false news about the idol.

They further added that they have collected evidence of these comments through regular monitoring and through the reports from GOT7’s fans.