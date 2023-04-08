Trump criminal case: Judge Juan Merchan targeted with threats

New York judge Juan Merchan (L), former president Donald Trump (R).— Law.com/AFP/File

Since presiding over the arraignment of former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, New York judge Juan Merchan has come under danger, according to a law enforcement source, reported CBS News.

Threats on Merchan that appeared as social media posts are being looked into by the NYPD intelligence division.

"We continue to evaluate and reevaluate security concerns and potential threats," the outlet quoted a spokesperson for New York courts saying.

Spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said that the increased security has been arranged in and around courthouses



"We will adjust protocols as necessary."

According to a second law enforcement source, the number of death threats made against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the group of prosecutors handling the Trump case has significantly increased since Trump's arraignment hearing.

Bragg's office has received threats via phone, email, and social media posts. The insider stated that the amount of threats the DA's office has received is significant but did not provide an exact number.

Court staff and the NYPD have strengthened security at the Manhattan criminal courthouse and added security for Bragg and his prosecutors.

Before and after the indictment, the courthouse received bomb threats. On March 24, it also received a threat in an envelope containing white powder that was ultimately determined to be non-hazardous.

When Trump appeared in court, a prosecutor gave Judge Juan Merchan a copy of Donald Trump's Truth Social posts and described them as "public statements threatening our city, our justice system, our courts, and our office."

Trump is being charged with significant crimes, making him the first president to ever be charged with a crime. He, however, has pleaded not guilty to all allegations.

According to Newsweek, citing a tip from Yahoo News, Trump will be charged with 34 class E felonies for falsifying company records pertaining to the $130,000 payment of hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former president maintains his innocence and thinks DA Alvin Bragg is conducting a political witch hunt against him in an effort to derail his bid for the presidency in 2024.