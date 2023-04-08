Blackpink’s Jisoo is now the only female K-pop soloist to enter in Top 40 of UK Charts

This chart ranks the most popular songs in the United Kingdom

Jisoo from the K-pop group Blackpink has become the first K-pop female soloist to debut in the Top 40 of the UK Charts. She made her solo debut on March 31st with the single album Me.

The UK Official Charts announced on April 7th that Jisoo has debuted in the top 40 of the UK Singles chart at No. 38. This chart ranks the most popular songs in the United Kingdom.

Not only is she the first female Korean soloist to do so, but she is also the second female K-pop artist to rank in the chart after her bandmate Rosé who made history by debuting at No. 42 with her solo On The Ground in 2021.