Blackpink crosses 400 million views with the song ‘Shut Down’

The K-pop group Blackpink has achieved 400 million views on Youtube with the music video for their song Shut Down. This is their 11th music video as a group to achieve the feat.
Their other music videos that have also crossed the 400 million mark are Pink Venom, Ice Cream, Lovesick Girls, Kill This Love, How You Like That, As If It’s Your Last, Whistle, Playing With Fire, Boombayah and finally, DDU-DU DDU-DU.
The MV for Shut Down was originally released on September 16th, 2022 which means it took them around 6 months and 22 days to achieve the feat. Shut Down is a part of their latest comeback called Born Pink, for which Pink Venom is the title track.
