King Charles ‘knows’ Prince Harry’s troubled: ‘Can’t push him too hard’

File Footage

King Charles fears having Prince Harry ‘pushed too far near the edge, according to experts.



These warnings and claims have been brought to light by royal enthusiast Lady Colin Campbell.

She weighed in on everything during an interview with GB News.



She was also quoted saying, “I think in fairness, the King understands that his son is troubled and his son has major problems.”

“He doesn’t want to do anything that would push him over the edge into the possibility of doing something irrevocable.”

Before concluding she also admitted, “I understand the King’s concerns. Every parent will understand the concerns of a parent for a very troubled child.”