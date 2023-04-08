Meghan Markle, Prince Harry risk losing ‘royal currency, relevance, financial backing’

File Footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are risking everything, from their “‘royal currency” to “relevance and even financial backing.”



These claims have been brought to light by PR expert and Go Up's Chief Executive Edward Coram-James.

The claims in question have been shared during the course of her chat with Express UK.



There, he was quoted saying, “If they turn their backs on their royalty, then they lose their currency, their relevance and most probably much of the financial backing that they will require if they are to chart paths as successful producers.”

“The Sussexes may have left their Royal duties and moved 5500 miles away, but, for now at least, they still need to retain their Royal fundamentals.”

“Which perhaps helps to explain why they have decided to accept Royal styles for their children and also retain their own.”

In the eyes of the expert, it is for this very reason, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “need to be seen” attending the “once-in-a-lifetime coronation” event.”