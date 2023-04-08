‘Succession’ star James Cromwell saves piglet from slaughterhouse

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) honorary board member James Cromwell, who is better known as Succession’s Ewan Roy, helped save a piglet who fell off a vehicle transporting animals to slaughterhouse.

The piglet would have been fattened up and slaughtered. However, the little piglet is now named ‘Babe’ in honor of the film in which Cromwell starred as Farmer Hoggett. That role moved him to become vegan.

Cromwell issued a statement on the pig’s rescue. “Having had the privilege of witnessing and experiencing pigs’ intelligence and inquisitive personalities while filming the movie Babe, I jumped at the chance to give a real-life Babe a new lease on life. Every pig deserves to live out their life at a sanctuary, choosing when to frolic, where to forage, and how to spend their time.”

The new christened Babe will be transferred to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Dalton, Pennsylvania.

James Oliver Cromwell is an American actor and activist. Some of his best-known films include Babe, Star Trek: First Contact, L.A. Confidential, The Green Mile, The Queen, W., Secretariat, The Artist, Big Hero 6, and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.