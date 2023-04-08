'Yellowjackets' star Elijah Wood 'fell in love' with the unique structure of the show

Yellowjackets star Elijah Woods admits the Psychological drama is exactly what appeals to his taste. One of three new faces in season 2, Wood plays a mysterious character who is a frequent visitor of the fictional 'Citizen Detective' sub-reddit.



Speaking to Vanity Fair the ‘Lord of the Rings’ star elaborated on elements he loves about the show.

“So much of the show appeals to my taste. It’s a genre show with mystery elements and supernatural elements that are undefined. I loved the idea of this bifurcated timeline where the past informs the present.”

“There’s this slow unravelling of what happened in the past that seems to have really traumatised everyone. It’s this unique structure, and I fell in love with it instantly. I watched the first season, and it’s the first time I’ve ever been a fan and a viewer, where I’ve then been asked to participate in a subsequent season. I couldn’t read any scripts, but they pitched the character and the essence of what would happen over the season.”

Wood also spoke about going from fan to cast-member:

“It’s exciting to read scripts for episodes with information you have a vested interest in. It was really fun. Reading episode two was really exciting, thrilling, and shocking.”

“The end of that episode was so shocking, but it also really delivered in a — no pun intended — delicious way. For me, playing a character in this world, and having an investment in the narrative from the first season and wanting to see where it’s going, and now being invested in what’s going to happen… reading those scripts and being a participant was really, really fun.”

“Knowing what’s to come, things that fans are anticipating? That’s so fun as well. I’m part of something with so much mystery, where so much has yet to be revealed, and people anticipate and unpack those things as they come out. Getting to be a part of a project that serves an audience that way is thrilling.”