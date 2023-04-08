Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter Rumer says parents are ‘so excited’ for her pregnancy

Bruce Willis, Demi Moore daughter says parents are ‘so excited’ for her pregnancy

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s oldest daughter, Rumer Willis, talked about her first pregnancy while sharing how “excited” her parents are that she is bringing their first grandchild into the world.

Speaking to People Magazine, the Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood actor said that the Sixth Sense star and Moore are thrilled to become grandparents.

"[My parents] are so excited,” Willis said. “My sisters are so excited, and it's so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we're such a huge group at this point.”

The soon-to-be-mother said her first pregnancy has been "humbling" so far while calling the experience of embracing motherhood the “wildest.”

"I have so much reverence and respect for women now. I feel I've had an easier time physically than most of my friends," she added.

"Also, because I'm so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I'm just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]... But, it's wild. It's the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

She went on to reveal the best advise her parents have shared with her, saying, "You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself.”

Dishing on her excitement to welcome her child into the world, Willis said, "I just can't wait to meet them.”

"I'm just so delighted. I feel sometimes I can just feel the energy of this kid sometimes, and I just can't wait to hear them laugh, to figure out who they are, play with them and get to know them."