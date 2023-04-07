Music critic receives hate after overlooking BTS’ Jimin’s achievements

Jimin recently made Billboard history by becoming the first solo Korean artist to steal the number-one spot

A music critic is receiving backlash from fans of the group BTS after he overlooks the major achievement earned by Jimin. The article was shared on the Korean forum Theqoo where a comment from the music critic, Kim caught attention.

Jimin recently made Billboard history by becoming the first solo Korean artist to steal the number-one spot on the chart with his title track Like Crazy. The critic, however, overlooked the major achievement and instead cited chart manipulation as the reason for Jimin’s success:

“It is true that K-Pop has a large discrepancy between sales and streaming-radio numbers, and this is a glaring example of this. This (Billboard win) is a result of ‘chart manipulation’ that is attributed to K-Pop fandoms all over the world, in which there are only people who buy the music without anyone listening to it.”

Fans took to social media to express their anger at the comment, calling out the undue criticism thrown at BTS from Korean media.