Won Young from K-pop band IVE’s sister partners with a company

The older sister of Won Young from the K-pop group IVE, Jang Da Ah has signed on with the entertainment agency King Kong by Starship. This now makes her labelmates with Won Young as IVE is under Starship Entertainment.



King Kong by Starship released a statement confirming the news on April 7th: “It’s true that Jang Da Ah has signed an exclusive contract with King Kong by Starship. She will begin her promotions gradually, starting with an advertisement shoot to reveal her face to the public. After getting her start as an advertisement model, she will be pursuing an acting career.”

Jang Da Ah is three years older than her younger sister, who joined Starship back in 2018 after becoming a part of the survival show Produce 48.