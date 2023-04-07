Rani Mukerji on not being on social media: 'Why should I burn my hands in it'

Rani Mukerji feels 'social media puts a lot of pressure on individuals'

Actress Rani Mukerji reveals why she chooses to stay from social media.

While talking in an interview with Indiatoday, the actress stated that social media is something that gives a lot of pressure to an individual and needs to maintained on a daily basis that is something she admits she can't do.

Rani stated: “It is every individual's choice whether they want to succumb to the pressure or not. I wouldn’t say that the pressure doesn’t come. But the point is that you have to live by your conviction and belief and what you can do. When the social media influx happened, everyone told me, ‘you should do social media. You are not on social media. You should do this or that.’”

“I maintained that this is something I can’t do. I won’t be good at it. So why should I burn my hands in it?”

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna actress also spoke about keeping her personal and professional life separate. She revealed that she and her husband Aditya Chopra do not discuss movies in front of their daughter Adira.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji has been receiving applauds from all over the world for her latest released film Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway.