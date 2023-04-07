Prince Harry ‘he needs headline bait as he’s running out of royal clout’

File Footage

Prince Harry reportedly knows he needs “headline bait” because he’s “running out of royal clout.”



These claims have been brought to light by Washington-based British business development consultant Hilary Fordwich.

Her claims were shared during an interview with Express UK, and there, she admitted, “Harry’s biggest enemy isn’t the royals, it’s time. Time for him is running out.”



“There are two definites which enable us to predict how Harry will behave after the coronation and neither leads us to believe things will calm down.”

She also added, “Firstly, he’s always been a royal rebel. The optics of all he revealed regarding his ‘true’ character in his bear all book Spare were unfortunate at best.”

Before concluding, Ms Fordwich also added, “But he knows he needs headline bait as he’s running out of royal clout given his plummeting popularity in both the UK and with the Hollywood set.”