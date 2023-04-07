Ameesha Patel gets registered in court for 'fraud' and 'cheque bounce' case

Ameesha Patel refuses to repay the money she borrowed from producer Ajay Kumar Singh

Ameesha Patel and her business partner Krunal has been accused in the case fraud and cheque bounce.

The complain has been filed by film producer Ajay Kumar Singh from Jharkand. He has filed the case against the actress and her business partner for fruad, cheque bounce and intimidation.

Despite the summons, Ameesha and her lawyer did not appear in the court due to which the court in now displeased. The next summon is scheduled to take place on April 15.

According to his complain, Patel and her business partner took INR 2.5 crore from the producer to make a film named Desi Magic. The duo assured him that they would return the money with interest on completion of the film.

Desi Magic's shoot commenced in 2013 and now its 2023, and the film has not released yet. Ajay asked the actress to return money but she refused and did not repay him.

After many delays, Ameesha Patel did give him two cheques of INR 2.5 crore and 50 lakh. Both of them bounced, reports Indiatoday.