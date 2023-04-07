David Beckham reacts as King Charles confirms Prince George coronation role

David Beckham has reacted as King Charles confirmed his grandson Prince George’s role for his coronation in May.



Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of King Charles next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday.

Prince George, 9, the eldest son of heir to the throne Prince William, will be one of the king's four pages of honour who will accompany him at the grand ceremony on May 6, and join the procession through the nave of London's Westminster Abbey.

"We’re all very excited about Prince George’s role in the coronation, it will be an incredibly special moment," a Kensington Palace spokesperson said.

The palace, on behalf of the King, confirmed Prince George’s role for the coronation on its official Instagram handle.

The post has received over thousands of hearts within short time.

Victoria Beckham’s husband David Beckham also expressed his true feelings over Prince George’s coronation role by pressing the heart button.