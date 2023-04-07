Emily Ratajkowski not in search of husband amid Harry Styles romance

Emily Ratajkowski is not in a “serious relationship” with ex-boyfriend of her friend Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles, despite dating him for months.

According to report by Radar Online, the Gone Girl star is “not looking for a husband. The vibe she gives out is very attractive to guys.”

“Emily doesn’t have any hang-ups when it comes to no-strings-attached fun,” the insider said of Ratajkowski, who has been linked to Brad Pitt, Pete Davidson, Eric André, since her divorce from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Ratajkowski sent the internet wild after she was spotted locking lips with the As It Was hitmaker in the streets of Toyko earlier this month.

“Emily’s only doing what men have been doing for centuries,” added the insider. “Guys are shocked at how she’s able to seduce them with her charms and then leave without much consideration for their feelings.”