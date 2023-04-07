The Last of Us: Pedro Pascal received more money than Bella Ramsey

There is a huge pay gap between the actors in HBO’ “The Last of Us”, according to reports.

According to Variety, Pedro Pascal received $600,000 per episode, while Bella Ramsey received $70,000, despite both being the protagonists of the series.

"The Last of Us" stars “Game of Thrones” veterans Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

The TV series has received glowing reviews from critics, garnering a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Bella Ramsey has found her next role in the upcoming period drama film Monstrous Beauty following the huge success of her HBO show.

Ramsey first rose to fame as the young, sharp-tongued Lady of Bear Island on another hit HBO show, Game Of Thrones, from 2016 to 2019. The praise she received for that portrayal helped her land her biggest role to date starring as Ellie opposite Pedro Pascal's Joel in the zombie drama series The Last Of Us.