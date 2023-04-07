King Charles was asked not to try 'too hard' to 'outshine' Queen Elizabeth II

 
Thursday April 06, 2023
By Web Desk
April 07, 2023
King Charles was always expected to stay quiet and submissive to Queen Elizabeth II, says Prince Harry.

Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father was advised by the Palace to lay back and not draw too much attention.

He pens: “He’d always been discouraged from hard work, he told me. He’d been advised that the Heir shouldn’t ‘do too much,’ shouldn’t try too hard, for fear of outshining the monarch.”

He adds: “But he’d rebelled, listened to his inner voice, discovered work that excited him. He wanted that for me. That was why he didn’t press me to go to university. He knew it wasn’t in my DNA.”