King Charles was asked not to try 'too hard' to 'outshine' Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles was always expected to stay quiet and submissive to Queen Elizabeth II, says Prince Harry.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex reveals his father was advised by the Palace to lay back and not draw too much attention.
He pens: “He’d always been discouraged from hard work, he told me. He’d been advised that the Heir shouldn’t ‘do too much,’ shouldn’t try too hard, for fear of outshining the monarch.”
He adds: “But he’d rebelled, listened to his inner voice, discovered work that excited him. He wanted that for me. That was why he didn’t press me to go to university. He knew it wasn’t in my DNA.”
Nysa Devgan parties with friends, enjoys Rajasthani folk music and food
Harry tipped to derail King's bid for truce with ‘more fireworks ahead'
'Five Nights at Freddy’s' to release in the month of Halloween; October
King Charles is reportedly open to the idea of a thorough research into the British monarchy’s links to slave trade
Matt Damon celebrates a relationship milestone at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Prince William's wife wants Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's children to join their royal cousins at the coronation