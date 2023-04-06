Johnny Depp’s Cannes comeback film could end his career for good?

Since it was announced that Johnny Depp’s comeback film "Jeanne du Barry" to open Cannes Film Festival this year, many have speculated about the Hollywood actor’s career.

Depp, 59, will be seen on the big screen for the first time in three years at the film's world premiere on May 16 as it will be released the same day in cinemas the same day in France.

It's the first film from Depp after his victory over ex-wife Amber Heard in a defamation trial. The actor previously appeared as King Louis XV in promo images for his highly-anticipated film which were released back in January, looking regal as the French monarch beside co-star/director Maiwenn Le Besco, who plays King Louis' mistress, Jeanne du Barry.

However, some are speculating that it could kill Depp's career for good. Cannes is one of the most globally esteemed platforms for cinema around, but it’s not above a stitch-up, particularly when it comes to filling those out-of-competition slots.

There are prediction and speculations about Depp's career, as some think it would be the last chance for the actor to remain in the industry, while others believe he won't be cast in any big thriller anymore.

According to The Telegraph, Minamata, Depp’s most recent film and the first to be released after his catastrophic 2021 libel case in Britain, took just $1.7 million at the global box office.



Disney’s sixth Pirates of the Caribbean film, long in development, remains in limbo, while Warner Bros did the same with the Fantastic Beasts franchise in 2021, subbing in Mads Mikkelsen for the already partly shot third instalment. And while his ex-collaborator Tim Burton recently said he would be open to working with Depp again “if the right thing was around”, said right thing has yet to materialise.

However, the actor's fans are still stick to see him in the Pirates of the Caribbean's new installment as Captain Sparrow.

