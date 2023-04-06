Karan Johar wanted to sabotage Anushka Sharma's career, Vivek Agnihotri calls him out

Vivek Agnihotri, Apurva Asrani call out Karan Johar

Karan Johar once confessed that he wants to destroy Anushka Sharma’s entire career. In a viral video, Karan has admitted that he tried to sabotage Anushka’s career.

Apurva took to his Twitter account saying, “'I totally wanted to murder Anushka Sharma's career' - Karan Johar confesses to Rajeev Masand and Anupama Chopra in 2016. Said in jest, I'm sure, but still a worthy point in the raging insider-outsider debate.”

Reacting to the tweet, Vivek tweeted, “Someone’s only hobby is to make or break careers. If Bollywood is in gutter, it’s because of some people’s dirty ‘backroom’ politics against talented outsiders.”

In an old interview surfacing on internet, Karan can be seen saying, “I totally wanted to, completely murder Anushka Sharma's career. Because when Aditya Chopra showed me her image, I was like, ‘no, no, mad or what, you signing her, you crazy! There is no need for you to sign this Anushka Sharma'. There was another lead actress at that time who I wanted Adi to sign and I was totally behind the scene sabotaging her completely. The movie also I was reluctantly watching Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.”