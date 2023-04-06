K-pop group GOT7’s Jingyoung will be enlisting in the military

He will leave to begin his service on May 8th

Jinyoung from the K-pop group GOT7 is confirmed to be enlisting for his mandatory military service. He shared a heartfelt letter for his fans following the official announcement.

“Hello everyone. This is Park Jinyoung.

The weather has gotten warmer. Is everyone doing well?

You all must have been very surprised after coming across my enlistment news through reports. Like it has been revealed, I will be enlisting in the military on May 8 in order to fulfill my military duties.

Everyone must be very worried, but I gotten rather confident and reassured while meeting all of you. That is why I promise to return more mature and in good health after experiencing a lot while thinking of everyone.

Well then, let’s meet again soon.

Thank you always, and I love you.”