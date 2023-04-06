K-pop band IVE release gorgeous new teasers for upcoming album

They gave a sneak peek at some of their upcoming songs during 'The Prom Queens' fan concert

K-pop group IVE has come out with brand new teasers for their upcoming album called I’ve IVE. They will be coming out with their first full studio album on April 10th.

The teasers include both individual and group photos which hint at a more elegant concept for the album. They came out with the pre-release track Kitsch which went on to achieve the All-Kill and Perfect All-Kill certifications. To achieve the certification an artist needs to take the top spot in multiple charts simultaneously.

They gave a sneak peek at some of their upcoming songs during The Prom Queens fan concert where they revealed snippets of Blue Blood and Not Your Girl. The album will feature a total of eleven songs including tracks like Heroine, Lips, I Am, Mine, Hypnosis, Not Your Girl, Next Page, Cherish and Shine With Me.