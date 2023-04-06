Neil Patrick Harris weekly newsletter Wondercade expands to full-fledged website

Neil Patrick Harris’ weekly newsletter Wondercade has converted to full-fledged website.



Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, Neil said, “It's weird because we come up with ideas and we do interviews, I edit it, and then it just goes.”

It is reported that the newsletter offers style, fitness and travel tips, interviews famous friends and co-stars. The actor also shares his recommendation about food, wine and lifestyle products.

Calling it “labour of love”, Neil stated, “I never know about it. I don’t know who's reading it. I don't know what their takeaway is. I don't know whether they are looking forward to it. I hope they are. I'm proud of it.”

It is pertinent to mention that Wondercade’s live website Wondercade.com has racked up almost 200,000 subscribers.

“The website was always sort of the next level of wonder, assuming that we would get a subscriber base that warranted it,” explained Neil.

The actor further mentioned, “I've been pretty diligent on making sure that the things are authentic and legitimate, and actual entertaining things that I wanna actually talk about.”

“Not life-altering conversations. Mind you, in point of fact, they're more diversion conversations of like how to mix a better drink or where to go in Vegas to see cool stuff that's not plastered on a billboard,” he added.