Shah Rukh Khan asked Karan Johar to replace him with Salman Khan in ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’

'Kal Ho Na Ho' featured Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Sai f Ali Khan in lead roles

Shah Rukh Khan, after he started shooting for Kal Ho Na Ho, asked Karan Johar to cast Salman Khan as the main lead and not him.

There is a book named 'SRK 25 Years of Life' written by Samar Khan where there is a statement by the film’s director Nikhil Advani revealing that after shooting for four to five days, the actor went away to Germany.

On his return, SRK made a phone call to Nikhil to inform him that his back problem will not allow him to continue the film any further. He further told him that the medical procedure is much more complex than he expected, therefore he wanted to leave the project.

Later, Khan reached out to his close friend, co-producer and writer of Kal Ho Na Ho and asked him to replace him in the film and cast Salman instead.

However, both Advani and Johar were not convinced with SRK’s request rather they told him that the script of the film has been specifically penned down keeping him in mind. The duo was even ready to cancel the shoot for nine months if required.

Kal Ho Na Ho is one of the most iconic films of Shah Rukh Khan released in 2003. The film also featured Preity Zinta, Jaya Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan in vital roles, reports News18.