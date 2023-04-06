Hugh Jackman gives fans update on cancer scare, ‘my biopsies came back’

Hugh Jackman gave fans an update on his health amid the latest skin cancer scare. The Wolverine star said he was relieved to announce the biopsies had returned with a negative result.

“Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it!” he wrote in a post, shared via Intagram Stories. “And to the media for helping get this very important message out.”

Jackman, 54, concluded the message by reminding his fans and followers to wear sunscreen, regardless of the season.

Jackman, on Monday, revealed that his doctor discovered “little things” on his nose that “could be” Basal cell carcinoma, “a type of skin cancer."

The Logan actor shared a video to his Instagram account updating fans on his skin. “I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever,” he said, referring to the visible bandage on his nose.

“I’ve just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor and she just saw the little things, could be or could not be basal cell in her opinion.

“I’ll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I’ll let you know,” he promised, before urging his followers to protect their skin.

“Just to remind you basal cell, in the world of skin cancers, is the least dangerous of them all. However, if I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming, please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it,” he said.