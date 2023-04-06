Emma Heming says she 'liked' husband Bruce Willis with his ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis said that she liked her husband and his ex-wife Demi Moore “together” amid his dementia diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, the Perfect Stranger star shared an old photo of The Sixth Sense actor and Demi embracing each other.

"Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well,” the mother-of-two captioned the post.

Demi, who tied the knot with Bruce in 1987 and parted ways with him 2000, has formed a close bond with him and Emma over the years as they co-parented their three daughters.

The Indecent Proposal has also been helping Emma in taking care of Bruce after he was diagnosed with brain degenerative disorder, Aphasia.

Last year, Bruce’s family announced the heartbreaking news that the actor was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with Aphasia.

A year later in 2023, they revealed that his condition has worsened and that it has been changed to frontotemporal dementia.

“We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time,” the statement issued by the star’s family read.

“Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible.”