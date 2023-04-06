Jennifer Garner reveals how she relates to her character in 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Jennifer Garner reveals how she relates to her character in new show 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Jennifer Garner opened up on how her new series The Last Thing He Told Me imitates her real life relationship with her three children.

The 13 Going on 30 star discussed the Apple TV+ series, in which she plays a mother of a difficult and moody step-daughter, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I think my children live feeling that way," Garner joked of her three kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, who think the actor is extra.

“They would tattoo it. They don't even need to say it. It is fact,” she added.

Garner, who shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, said that while she has "amazing teenagers" she can "feel the moments" when her character is "biting her tongue and where she is just praying for serenity now."

"That being said, again, I am close with and have amazing teenagers," Garner said before revealing that she had a special time bonding with her daughter Seraphina over her latest gig.

"I read the book with my middle child and... bedtime went out the window until it was finished," Garner spoke of Laura Dave's novel of the same name on which her show is based.

"We were compelled to keep reading. It's so propulsive, the read, because the stakes could not be higher. They are turned on a dime again and again and again.

“And in the middle of it is this very tender love story between a woman and her stepdaughter, and kind of the idea of becoming a parent."