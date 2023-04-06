Netflix documentary 'Victim/Suspect' release date unveiled: Find out

Netflix documentary Victim/Suspect by Nancy Schwartzman has received a release date.

The story of the one-and-a-half-hour documentary is as follows, "Investigative journalist Rae de Leon travels nationwide to uncover and examine a shocking pattern: Young women tell the police they’ve been sexually assaulted, but instead of finding justice, they’re charged with the crime of making a false report, arrested, and even imprisoned by the system they believed would protect them."

As per What's on Netflix, Nancy Schwartzman has produced and directed the documentary that is set to release on May 23, 2023.

Amanda Pike, Rachel de Leon, Christopher Clements, Julie Goldman, and Alice Henty produced the documentary.



The documentary debuted at the Sundance film festival at the beginning of 2023.