Alka Yagnik claims she did not know BTS

Alka Yagnik recently made an interesting revelation about herself. The veteran vocalist did not know the one of the most hyped up Korean bands BTS, and she was also unaware of her achievement of becoming most streamed artist on Spotify. The Indian singer left Taylor Swift behind.
In an interview with Radio Nasha, she recalled, "I had no clue about BTS. My daughter told me about the global pop icons. She also explained what it meant to leave them behind in numbers."
She further added, "When I asked Syesha, who is BTS, she was shocked. She told me 'Ma, you are a wonder!' She told me about them but it did not affect me much. She was surprised to see that I was not too excited despite such a huge achievement."
Prince Harry is expected to return to the UK in the coming months to give evidence in another of his legal cases
Meghan Markle lauded for not ‘lolling by the pool’ and standing up for something
Rumer Willis is gearing up for motherhood, and how gloriously!
Kourtney Kardashian recalls sweet memory of her wedding night with Travis Barker
Jeremy Renner revealed that he was sure he would die following his horrific snowplow accident earlier this year
Hayden Panettiere addresses her relationship with Brian Hickerson in a new interview