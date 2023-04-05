Ben Affleck doesn’t want to show Michael Jordan’s face in Air: Here’s why

Ben Affleck has recently opened up about why he chose not to show Michael Jordan’s face in new Nike movie, Air.



In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Affleck said, “Jordan is too big.”

The Argo star continued, “Michael exists above and around the story, but if you ever concretize him, if you ever say, ‘Yes, that's Michael Jordan,’ we know it's not, really.”

“It's fake,” stated the 50-year-old.

Affleck added, “I thought if the audience brought everything they thought and remembered about him and what he meant to them to the movie and projected it onto the movie, it worked better,"

Affleck disclosed that he took Jordan’s views prior to making this project.

Aside from Affleck, the movie also features Matt Damon, Viola Davis Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker and Gustaf Skarsgård.