Meghan Markle's first interview detailing her frustrations with royal family revealed

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle first spoke of her frustration about the royals in an interview in South Africa.

A journalist behind Meghan's explosive interview in in 2019 - in which the Duchess first detailed her frustrations with the Firm - has revealed what went on behind the scenes.

Chris Shaw, the former ITN editorial director, broke his silence on the bombshell interview with Prince Harry's wife, saying the "little conversation in South Africa" seemed "so outlandishly unexpected and shocking".

Shaw accused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of a "contradiction" between their desire for privacy and their worldwide media tour.

The editor appeared flaying the at the California-based couple, saying there's a “contradiction” between Meghan and Harry's demand for privacy and their international media campaign promoting their various projects, such as Harry’s memoir Spare and their tell-all Netflix show.

The TV boss, in conversation with Deadline, was asked whether he knew the interview with Meghan was “explosive”, he responded as saying:"That little conversation in South Africa seemed so outlandishly unexpected and shocking … we knew we had something pretty extraordinary."

The ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey charted the royal’s tour of areas of Africa and was the first time Meghan publicly reflected on alleged challenges she faced within the royal household.

A clearly emotional Duchess told ITV presenter Tom Bradby, who is long-time friend of Harry, that the previous year as a member of the royal family had been “hard”.

The Sussexes - besides the South African stunt which caused the initial public ruptures - have been involved in other high-profile interviews to criticise members of the royal family such as a tell-all chat with American TV host Oprah Winfrey, where the couple claimed that a member of the royal family had speculated on the skin colour of their first child.