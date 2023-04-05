Tom Sandoval spots with Raquel Leviss amid cheating scandal

Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss shocked every and caused an uproar.

Recently, the 40-year-old was seen escorting his PumpRules co-star to the airport.



As per Page Six, the bar owner drove Leviss’ to the airport after helping her out with luggage into the car.

Later, Sandoval was spotted returning to his L.A. $2 million Valley Village, which he shares with former partner Ariana Madix.

Previously, the 28-year-old was spotted leaving Sandoval’s house while Madix was out of town for work.

However, the TomTom co-owner rep clarified Leviss’ visit, telling Us Weekly, “Raquel stopped by briefly, not even for 20 minutes, because Tom had a flight and she had an interview for Evolution.”

Earlier, Madix secured the pooch custody after the couple's breakup.

As the Vanderpump betrayal dust settled, insiders confided to People that Madix would be keeping the gray and white pit mix.

”They got the dog together, but Ariana is more of a dog person,” an insider revealed.

“It’s more Ariana’s than Tom’s. I can’t see her letting Tom take the dog or giving it away.”

“It’s her dog, and she plans on keeping it,” another source added.