'Guardians' star hints Star-Lord's MCU future

Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt teased that his Starlord character might reprise in MCU future projects.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, The Terminal List star said, "There's ways for people to come back from the dead," Pratt said of the MCU.

"That being said, by saying that I don't feel like I'm done, it shouldn't go into spoiler territory. I don't want to be like, 'Oh, well, Chris Pratt says that Peter Quill doesn't die.' That's not what I'm saying.

"Even if I do die in this, there's a way to bring me back," he continued. "So If you're talking about, like, practically, can Peter Quill come back? The answer will always be yes. Now if you're saying to me, Chris Pratt the actor, do I want to reprise my role as Peter Quill and is there mileage left in the character and do I have the bandwidth or headspace for that? I do. I'd be interested in playing the character again."