Amitabh Bachchan looks 'cooler than ever' on returning to 'Project K' sets after injury

Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury in his rib and toe while shooting for 'Project K'

Amitabh Bachchan has resumed shooting for Project K after suffering a major injury.

One of the celebrity photographers Avinash Gowarikar shared some very handsome pictures of the veteran to announce his comeback post injury. He mentioned in his caption that Big B came for shoot 20 minutes before his call time and wrapped up his work 30 minutes earlier.

The pictures he shared were from the sets of a commercial in which Amitabh and Avinash worked together. Taking it to his twitter handle, Avinash wrote: “TheBoss is back on set! Looking cooler & dapper than ever. Came 20 minutes before time... Finished 30 minutes before time...He’s just... no words @SrBachchan.”

The Sholay actor suffered injuries in his right rib and toe while shooting a scene for a big, budgeted film Project K. He was away from his shoot life for sometime now but he continuously kept his fans updating about his health on a daily basis.

Bachchan has now returned on sets to work with co-actors Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. The trio is all set to amaze audience in theatres in 2024.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in film Uunchai with Boman Irani and Anumpam Kher, reports Indiatoday.