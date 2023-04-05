Ben Affleck thinks of wife Jennifer Lopez as 'best artist in the world'

Ben Affleck gushed over wife Jennifer Lopez's songs, as he praised the singer during the promotion of his film Air.

Affleck, who is currently in promotional mode with Matt Damon for the movie Air, based on the courtship of Michael Jordan by Nike which premieres in cinemas on April 5, was seen accompanied by his wife Lopez at the premiere and in the interviews.

During an interview for a podcast, the Hypnotic actor was asked about the two songs that JLo has dedicated to him.

Affleck used the opportunity to express his feelings towards his partner and acknowledged the admiration he has for the Bronx diva.

"The songs that have been written about me have been written by the greatest artist in the history of the world, Jennifer Lopez," replied Affleck.

The songs are Dear Ben, which was written by the Puerto Rican-born New York star for her album This is me...Then, while the other is called Dear Ben part II, which will be part of the new album This is me...Now.

The songs Affleck considers to be inspired by two stages of their relationship, the one they had before and the present one, and he dismisses that they are dedicated to him as a person.