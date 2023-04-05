Trump indictment: Elon Musk urges justice system to pursue Democrats, Republicans equally

In this file photo taken on February 10, 2022 Elon Musk speaks during a press conference at SpaceX´s Starbase facility near Boca Chica Village in South Texas. AFP

Tech multi-billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk also jumped on the bandwagon of those reacting to the recent trial of former US President Donald Trump, who pleaded not guilty to the 34 counts of charges of falsifying business records.

At a Manhattan courtroom, the former president was officially slapped with 34 criminal counts on Tuesday. However, he pleaded not guilty to all charges.



The Twitter boss has called upon the country's judicial system to "pursue Democrats and Republicans with equal vigor" in order to avoid losing the trust of the American public.

His remarks come in response to Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who commented on the micro-blogging website that he believes former President Donald Trump will receive a fair trial that follows the facts and the law.

Reacting to the trial of the former US president, Schumer said that there is no place for outside influence or intimidation in the country's legal process. As the trial proceeds, there will be protest demonstrations, which is a birth right of a every US citizens, Schumer said, stressing that all protests must be peaceful.

Musk's remarks reinforced the need for the American public to have faith in the justice system that should ensure equal treatment of all parties involved. It is crucial for maintaining trust in the legal system, he asserted as Trump's supporters said the charges are absurd, baseless and politically motivated.

Musk's tweet also alludes to the issue of nepotism in the justice system. In order for justice to be served, personal connections and political influence should not have any bearing on the proceedings. The justice system should be solely focused on finding the truth and ensuring that those responsible are held accountable, regardless of their status or position in society.

Trump's legal troubles have already upended the 2024 White House campaign. His response to the charges will undoubtedly continue to shape the political landscape.

In his media talk before the trial on Tuesday, Trump said that he was the victim of political persecution.

The charges against Trump revolve around the investigation of $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before Trump's election win.

Trump's former lawyer and aide Michael Cohen, who has turned against him, said he arranged the payment to Daniels to buy her silence about a tryst she said she had with Trump in 2006.

Legal experts suggest that if not properly accounted for, the payment could result in charges for falsifying business records, possibly for the purpose of covering up a campaign finance violation.

Trump is facing a series of separate criminal investigations at the state and federal level that could result in further, more serious charges between now and Election Day. These include his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia, his handling of classified documents, and his possible involvement in the storming of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.