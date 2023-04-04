'John Wick' spinoff 'Ballerina' starring Ana de Armas, sets release date: Find out

John Wick spinoff Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas has received an official release date from Lionsgate productions.
Ballerina stars Ana de Armas, Anjelica Huston, Gabriel Byrne, the late Lance Reddick, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Norman Reedus, Ian McShane and John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves.
John Wick: Chapter 4 continues to make waves at the box office and has crossed $250 million so far.
At the same time, Ballerina is slated to release on June 7, 2024, per the announcement of Lionsgate.
Len Wiseman, who directed all four John Wick movies, is directing the spinoff as well. Meanwhile, the movie is written by Shay Hatten and produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski.
Back in January, Ana de Armas told Jimmy Fallon, "We’ve been in Prague filming for four months, We still have one more month to go. And I’m in pain. You know, my body, my back, everything hurts. I’m complaining, I’m sore, I’m bruised."
"Keanu and I were rehearsing our very difficult stunt scene, and this man is just rolling and throwing me and doing these crazy stunts," she continued. "And I’m like, 'I can’t complain anymore.' Because he is doing it. He truly is the best."
'Grey's Anatomy' stars Camilla Luddington and Chris Carmack weigh in on on-screen chemistry
Prince Harry is said to be doing his wife Meghan Markle’s bidding over fears that she may ‘cut him off’ otherwise
He thanked his fans and everyone who worked with him for their support
Richard Madden said he 'would be honoured' to work in Bollywood here
The series was a huge success and went on to top Netflix’s global charts after its release
Samantha Markle will continue her legal battle against Meghan Markle