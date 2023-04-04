Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian one step closer to being next-door neighbours

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian's swanky side-by-side mansions are practically complete, according to reports.



The mother-daughter duo would get closer as their mansions are ready and they geared up to being next-door neighbours.



There isn't so much as a white picket fence separating their homes, and they have shared driveway space ... so, privacy is out the window. Two peas in a pod would be an understatement for the Kardashian and Jenner.

It took almost two years to built up as the construction began in April of 2021, with nothin' but a bunch of dirt surrounding the future homes.