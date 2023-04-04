'Street Fighter' goes to Legendary for film, TV show

Legendary Entertainment is going forward with Street Fighter new live-action film and series.
The studio has acquired exclusive rights of the video game publisher Capcom for the live-action film and television series.
Currently, a feature film based on the games is at work.
Created by Takashi Nishiyama and Hiroshi Matsumoto, Street Fighter was released in 1987.
It is pertinent to mention here the 1994 film received negative reviews but was a modest hit at the box office.
However, the 2009’s The Legend of Chun-Li was roundly panned by the critics and bombed at the box office.
Meanwhile, Legendary is riding on the success of Sonic films, Sony's Uncharted, and HBO's hit drama The Last of Us.
While the studio also shared a distribution deal with Sony and has Dune: Part Two due out Nov. 3.
