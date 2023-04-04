'Cobra Kai' star dishes on 'Blue Bettle' uniqueness

Xolo Maridueña has opened up about Blue Beetle difference from other superheroes.

The Cobra Kai star said, "We see some of these other superheroes, who are able to hide from their family the fact that they're a superhero, but his family is right there, on that first transformation."

He continued, "To come through this journey together is something that we haven't seen before in superhero movies, and that really is the beating heart of this movie. Although this was my first time being a superhero and coming into a character like this, it can't happen without the family."

"That theme, whether or not you're Latino, transcends ethnicity and color of skin because that's something that we can all relate to. That's been the most exciting part. Although it is undeniably and unapologetically Latino, everyone will understand. Everyone understands Jaime," the actor added.

Blue Beetle will open in cinemas on August 18.