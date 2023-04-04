Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ star Song Hye Kyo posts letter thanking fans

South Korean actress Song Hye Kyo from The Glory on Netflix wrote a heartfelt letter to her fans. She posted a picture of herself on her Instagram story on April 3rd in which she was holding a handwritten sign.
The sign read: “The time I spent with ‘The Glory’ was an honor to me! Thank you for loving Moon Dong Eun and ‘The Glory’!! Sincerely! March 2023, from Moon Dong Eun.”
The Glory comes from writer Kim Eun Sook and tells the story of a victim of bullying who seeks to get revenge on her aggressors. Song Hye Kyo plays the main character Moon Dong Eun alongside Sweet Home actor Lee Do Hyun who plays her love interest.
The series was a huge success and went on to top Netflix’s global charts after its release.
