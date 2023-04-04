Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield starrer 'We Live In Time' begins production

We Live In Time, starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield has started production.



On Tuesday morning, April 4, StudioCanal tweeted an image from the set which means that lights, camera, and action on the film have begun.

As per Deadline, the plot details are hushed at the moment but the movie has been described as a "funny, deeply moving, and immersive love story."

Irish filmmaker John Crowley has assumed the director's seat and the script is penned by Wanderlust's Nick Payne.



Florence Pugh's A Good Person, written and directed by Zach Braff, is currently in cinemas. She is also expected next in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer coming this summer and Dune Part Two to release in November.

Further adding to her busy schedule Next up on her shooting schedule is Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts, where she reprises her role as Yelena Belova.



Pugh's costar Garfield has earned Emmy and SAG Award nominations for his role in the FX limited series Under the Banner of Heaven. The actor recently reprised his role as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home.