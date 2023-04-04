Amazon's 'Rings of Power' priciest show ever to flop?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was billed as Amazon's answer to HBO's mega-hit Game of Thrones.
Following, the series debut started with a bang, registering the biggest streaming numbers, which led Amazon Studios chief Jennifer Salke called "a very culturally defining moment" for the company.
However, the show-defining success was questioned after it wrapped.
Now, a new report sheds light on the targets the Tolkein show missed by a mile.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Rings of Power had a 37% rate where viewers finished the show. Besides, overseas numbers were clocked at 45 per cent.
Moreover, several major awards also snubbed the show, bar one SAG-AFTRA nomination for stunt ensemble.
But the studio head honcho defended the series' success.
"This desire to paint the show as anything less than a success — it's not reflective of any conversation I'm having internally," adding," The second season, currently in production, will have more dramatic story turns, she adds. "That's a huge opportunity for us. The first season required a lot of setting up," Salke said.
Victoria Beckham visited her childhood home Essex along with her husband David Beckham and their children
Their latest comeback 'Expérgo' took its spot at No. 122, going on to sell around 10,000 units
Georgina Rodriguez first met Cristiano Ronaldo in 2016 when she was working as a shop assistant in the Gucci store
These numbers mark the highest number of sales in a single week since last November
‘Succession’ actor Brian Cox reveals he is a secret 'Spice Girls fan’ on 'Carpool Karaoke' episode
Austin Butler will produce his first-ever project 'City on Fire' with 3000 Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment