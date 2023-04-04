'I honestly am too fragile a person', Scarlett Johansson explains her absence from social media

Marvel star Scarlett Johansson has too fragile an ego to be on social media, the actress revealed on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast.
"I honestly am too fragile a person to have social media. I can’t. My ego is too fragile," she said.
She continued, "My brain is too fragile. I’m like a delicate flower."
Reading all the comments would make her anxiety worse, she added. Moreover, she believes it’s a waste of time.
"I started realizing that I’d spent 20 minutes looking at somebody’s Instagram page, someone who worked for a friend of mine," she said. "I now know you have a pit bull and two daughters and you live in, like, Burbank."
"I was like, what? I just wasted 17 minutes of time," Scarlett explained. "I now feel like I should move to California, get this specific dog, and change my life in all these ways. I felt so bad. Like I was missing out on this random person's life."
She falls into the same patterns every time she has to make TikToks for work, the Black Widow artist said.
"I then become like a 3-year old with their mom’s phone where I get completely absorbed into it. So, that’s why I know I can’t have it," Scarlett concluded.
Mod Sun successfully closed out his six-week ‘God Save the Teen’ tour with a stop in Los Angeles.
'Harry Potter' television series adaptation will directly based on J.K Rowling's books series
Prince Harry and Prince Wiliam had a conversation about vicious media
Sarah Beth Liebe left the singing competition 'American Idol' despite Katy Perry's request to stay
Prince Harry was heartbroken by press released photos of himself
Chris Evans talked about the chances of 'Captain America's return to MCU Multiverse saga